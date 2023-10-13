Home

ODI World Cup 2023, Ahmedabad Weather: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During IND Vs PAK Encounter?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the India vs Pakistan game in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Rain has played a part in ODI World Cup 2023, during the warm-up games. (Image: BCCI)

Ahmedabad: Rain might play spoilsport during India’s high-voltage ODI World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light showers in the city. The last time the Narendra Modi Stadium hosted a game – IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, it had to be played in two days due to rain.

According to the latest weather update shared by the IMD, light rains may occur at ‘isolated places’ in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15. “While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14.

“The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli,” said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, on paper, India is a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition.

India have never lost to Pakistan in ODI World Cups. In seven matches between the two arch-rivals, the Men in Blue have won on all occasions. On the other hand, both teams are coming after winning their opening two matches.

India started their campaign with a thrilling victory over Australia in Chennai before flying to the National Capital and beat Afghanistan. Pakistan defeated Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far.

Ahead of the big match, India received a shot in the arm when Rohit Sharma announced that Shubman Gill is 99 per cent available for the Pakistan game. Gill has missed India’s opening two encounters due to a reported dengue. He was also admitted at a Chennai hospital last week for a precaution.

