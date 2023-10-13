Home

IND Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Vows To Break Pakistan’s Losing Record Vs India In Ahmedabad

Pakistan trail by 0-7 margin against India in ODI World Cups. Both sides go into the Ahmedabad game with two wins each in this edition.

Babar Azam (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Match 12 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14. The Men in Blue side is undefeated against their arch-rivals in the 50-over World Cups. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, the Pakistan skipper addressed playing India in Ahmedabad.

“This is not pressure we have played in front of big crowds. Yes, Ahmedabad is largely blue. To be honest, when we arrived in Hyderabad, there was a lot of support for the Pakistan team and I expect and look for the same here as well,” said Babar Azam on playing in Ahmedabad.

“Handling pressure comes with experience. When I played the India vs Pakistan match for the first time, I was under pressure. The job of senior players is to give the right message to youngsters. No need to think more, watch the ball and play the ball.”

“I think what has happened in the past is not important. We want to live in present. I think we can do well. The India-Pakistan match is high-intensity,” the Pakistan skipper added.

Both India and Pakistan are coming to this match after winning their first two games and will be eyeing to stay on the winning run.

IND vs PAK Squad

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

