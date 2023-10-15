Home

‘Bat Nehi, Power Hae’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Hilarious Conversation With On-Field Umpire – WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma led from the front with an 86-run innings that helped India conquer Pakistan by seven wickets in ODI World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma shows his muscles to umpire Marais Erasmus during his batting against Pakistan. (Image: X)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma revealed a hilarious conversation with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus after India’s seven-wicket win against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The incident took place during the eighth over of the Indian innings when the Men in Blue captain hammered Haris Rauf for a 90m six over covers. Soon after the ball landed in the crowd, Rohit was caught on camera approaching Erasmus flexing his muscles with a big smile.

In a video after the match, Roit was asked by Hardik Pandya about the muscle celebration. In reply, Rohit said, “He was asking me how do you hit such long sixes? There must be something in your bat. I said it’s nothing but power.”

