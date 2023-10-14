Home

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Mocks Imam-ul-Haq After Latter’s Dismissal

Hardik Pandya dismissed Imam-ul-Haq to get second breakthrough to India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14.

Hardik Pandya (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team is taking on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Match 9 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14. Indian pacers managed to send both PAK openers back to the pavilion by the 13th over. Imam-ul-Haq was looking dangerous but the Indian vice-captain managed to send him back without he could do further damage. Pandya even waved towards Imam after dismissing him with a ‘Bye-Bye’ sign.

Bye, bye – Imam Ul Haq…!!! Thank you for coming, says Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/KBenNA82po — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023

The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan openers looked in good touch and joined a 41-run opening partnership. They were even pressuring Mohammed Siraj before the pacer struck and dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the 8th over. Shafique returned to the pavilion after scoring 20 runs off 24 balls.

Imam-ul-Haq was then joined by the skipper Babar Azam and both of them took charge and didn’t allow the Indian pacers to capitalise on the breakthrough. They were building a good partnership but Hardik Pandya struck at the right moment and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq. Imam-ul-Haq got out after scoring 36 runs off just 38 balls.

IND vs PAK Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

