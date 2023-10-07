Home

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Here is How You Can Still Buy Tickets For India vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Babar Azam's Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14.

IND vs PAK (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI have announced 14000 more tickets for the iconic clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14.

“The BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website,” said BCCI in their media release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets for India v. Pakistan League Match on October 14, 2023. Details 🔽 #CWC23 https://t.co/p1PYMi8RpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2023

