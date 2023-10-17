Home

Sports

ICC Finally Responds To Mickey Arthur’s Controversial ‘BCCI Event’ Remark, Says ‘There’s Always Criticisms…’

ICC Finally Responds To Mickey Arthur’s Controversial ‘BCCI Event’ Remark, Says ‘There’s Always Criticisms…’

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur had said that the ODI World Cup 2023 looks like a 'BCCI Event' and not an ICC event after there was bare minimum Pakistan fans in Ahmedabad.

Mickey Arthur addresses media after India vs Pakistan match on October 14. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally broken the silence on Pakistan’s team director Mickey Arthur’s controversial ‘BCCI event’ stating they are confident that the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will be an outstanding event. Arthur’s comments came in after India defeated Pakistan comfortably at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which had a bare minimum support for Pakistan at the stands.

Trending Now

Ahmedabad was a sea of blue during the India vs Pakistan encounter last Saturday. Pakistan fans could not travel to India due to visa issues and those who were there probably passports of other countries to enter India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES