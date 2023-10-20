Home

Irfan Pathan Makes Shocking Revelations About Indian Players’ Treatment In Pakistan, Reacts To PCB’s Complaint To ICC

The PCB has lodged a formal complaint to the ICC about the crowd's behaviour toward Pakistan players during their match against India.

Irfan Pathan and Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Reacting to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about crowd behavior during the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match, former Men in Blue speedster Irfan Pathan made a stunning revelation of how he was treated in Peshawar in 2006. Pathan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared screenshots of the news to justify his claim.

Pathan, who is currently a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, stated that he received harsh treatment from Pakistan fans in 2006 during India’s tour to the neighbouring country.

“We were playing a game in Peshawar, a fan suddenly threw an iron nail at me which struck under my eye. We never made an issue out of that and always appreciated their hospitality,” Pathan said on air while commentating during India vs Bangladesh game on Thursday.

He also urged the Pakistan cricket team to stop making issues on crowd behaviour and focus on playing. “Pakistan should stop making issues on crowd behaviour in India,” he added. On X, the former left-arm pacer wrote, “I m still saying it happens.

I m still saying it happens. There were many good fans were there who chanted Balaji Zara dheere chalo with love before this trip. But this incident happened too. we moved on and focused on winning rather than crying abt it. pic.twitter.com/k6rEgtrf1w — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 19, 2023

“There were many good fans were there who chanted Balaji Zara dheere chalo with love before this trip. But this incident happened too. we moved on and focused on winning rather than crying abt it,” he added with screenshots of the news headlines.

Pathan shocking revelations come in after PCB made a formal complaint to the ICC. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

“The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023”,” PCB posted on X.

