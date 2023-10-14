IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj Clean Bowls Pakistan Captain Babar Azam – WATCH

Home

Siraj clean bowled Babar Azam to give India third breakthrough at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14.

New Delhi: Mohammed Siraj set the whole Narendra Modi stadium after he clean bowled the Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the IND vs PAK clash in the the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, on October 14. The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision turned out to be the right one as they managed to get three big wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam inside 30 overs before they could do much damage.

Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan openers Shafique and Imam looked in good touch and joined a 41-run opening partnership together. They were even pressuring Mohammed Siraj before the pacer struck and dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the 8th over. Shafique returned to the dugout after scoring 20 runs off 24 balls.

Imam-ul-Haq was then joined by the skipper Babar Azam and both of them took charge and didn’t allow the Indian pacers to capitalise on the breakthrough. They were building a good partnership but Hardik Pandya struck at the right moment and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq. Imam-ul-Haq got out after scoring 36 runs off just 38 balls.

After Imam got out Baabar joined a magnificent 83-run partnership and revived the Pakistan innings from the early breakthroughs. The Men in Blue needed a breakthrough and it was again the Siraj who rose to the occasion and clean bowled Babar (50 off 58 balls).

IND vs PAK Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

