ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Rohit Sharma Leads From Front As India Topple New Zealand To Top

Both India and New Zealand have six points from three matches each but the Men in Blue are ahead on NRR in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

India captain Rohit Sharma during his knock of 86 against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: BCCI)

Ahmedabad: Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday to rise to the top of the table. With three wins in three matches, the hosts are at six points as they walloped New Zealand on net run rate. While India have a NRR of +1.821, the Kiwis are 0.217 behind.

With this win, India registered their eighth win over Pakistan in the history of ODI World Cups and also third in the ongoing competition. It was Pakistan’s first loss in the tournament in this edition after winning against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

South Africa, with two wins from as many matches, are third with four points, followed by Pakistan. England and Bangladesh take fifth and sixth positions respectively. However, five-time champions Australia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Afghanistan are yet to open their account in ODI World Cup 2023.

Sent into bat first, Pakistan had a steady start with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq putting on 41 runs for the opening wicket. India came back into the game with a couple of wickets in a short span of time before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship with a 82-run stand for the third wicket taking the team past 150-run mark with ease.

The Indians roared back into the game with Mohammed Siraj uprooting Babar Azam’s off stump. Since then, it was a one-way traffic for India as they scalped last eight Pakistan wickets for just 36 runs. The Men in Green were eventually all out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Bowlers’ Day Out In Ahmedabad

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece. Babar top-scored with 50 off 58 balls while Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.

In reply, India started off a strong note with Shubman Gill, who was playing his maiden World Cup game, hitting three fours in an over off Hasan Ali. Although Gill didn’t last long, Rohit continued in his usual form the Indian captain hit every Pakistani bowler out of the park.

Shreyas Iyer hit the winnings runs as India won the game by seven wickets. India net play Bangladesh on October 19. BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated India and made a special mention for Rohit for his leadership.

Congratulations to Team India on their remarkable performance in the #CWC2023! With three consecutive wins, they have set the tournament on fire, demonstrating their prowess on the field. Our bowlers displayed clinical precision by limiting Pakistan to just 191 runs on what… pic.twitter.com/wRloJRorEj — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 14, 2023

“Congratulations to Team India on their remarkable performance in the #CWC2023! With three consecutive wins, they have set the tournament on fire, demonstrating their prowess on the field. Our bowlers displayed clinical precision by limiting Pakistan to just 191 runs on what appeared to be a great batting deck, while our batters showcased incredible composure and finesse during the run chase, securing a comprehensive victory.

“Captain @ImRo45’s blistering knock in the run chase was the driving force behind our impressive victory, demonstrating his exceptional leadership and batting prowess. Let’s maintain this winning momentum and march forward!,” he wrote.

