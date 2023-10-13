Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Points Out Key IND Vs PAK Battle In Ahmedabad

Ravi Shastri was India head coach when the Men in Blue lost to Pakistan in 2021 T20 World Cup. It is still India's only loss against Pakistan in World Cups across formats.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be a threat to the Indian openers at the start of the innings. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri felt that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s battle against the Indian openers will play an important role in their high-voltage ODI World Cup 2023 encounter on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. India have never lost to Pakistan in an ODI World Cup and the Men in Blue stand a chance to make the scoreline 8-0.

Pakistan’s new-ball bowlers have always been a threat to the Indian openers. “I think Shaheen Shah Afridi against the Indian openers (is important),” Shastri, who was at India’s helm till the 2021 T20 World Cup, told ICC.

“It’s a given that that’s going to be the test, that it’s going to be the challenge. Whoever wins that will go a long way towards dictating terms in that game,” added the former all-rounder. Shastri’s comments come in reference of India’s humiliating loss to Pakistan in 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In that match, the Indian top order crumbled in front of Afridi’s left-arm searing pace at the start of the innings to eventually lose the game by 10 wickets. With both Rohit and Virat scoring runs in the first games, Shastri felt both will be key at the top.

“I think at the top, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be key. If they both get going and one gets a hundred, I emphasise that 300, 320, 330, that is very much a possibility,” Shastri said. Meanwhile, India will be bolstered by the return of Shubman Gill, who is all set to play against Pakistan on Saturday after missing the first two matches due to a suspected fever.

Captain Rohit on Friday said, “Shubman Gill is 99 per cent available” for Pakistan game.

