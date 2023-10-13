Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Makes Polite Request To Fans Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Blockbuster

India are taking on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium on Saturday in a match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India batter Suryakumar Yadav has requested everyone to not ask him for tickets for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match on Saturday in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and urged everyone to enjoy the encounter on televisions from the comfort of their homes. The Indian team, on the back of their two wins in the tournament, are taking on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Any India vs Pakistan match in cricket has its craze and the players get uncountable requests for tickets.

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar urged everyone to not demand for match tickets. “Everyone has good televisions at their homes. So, enjoy the match with AC on. No more ticket request please,” wrote the right-hander on his Instagram story.

Ranked top in the world in T20Is, Suryakumar is yet to get his footing right in the one-dayers. The Mumbai Indians star made his place in the Indian World Cup team, after his recent exploits against Australia in the ODI series last month.

Meanwhile, India are unlikely to make any drastic changes in the playing XI against Pakistan from the previous game. There is a possibility that Shubman Gill may find himself in the final XI against the arch-rivals after the India opener was seen training for the first time in 10 days after being reportedly down with dengue.

In case, Gill comes in, Ishan Kishan will go down the order at No.5 with Shreyas Iyer likely to sacrifice his place. That means, there will no chance for Suryakymar once again in the ongoing World Cup.

