IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag Gives Befitting Reply To Shoaib Akhtar After Pakistan’s Flop Show

Team India bowled out Pakistan on the score 191 in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on October 14

Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team bowled out Babar Azam’s Pakistan on 191 runs in Match 12 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag used this opportunity to give a perfect reply to the former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar tweeted “Wah re yeh khamosh chokkay!!” to taunt the Indian crowd present at the Ahmedabad stadium that went silent when a Pakistan batter smashed a boundary. However, the Men in Green suffered a disappointing batting collapse after the wicket of their skipper Babar Azam.

Virender Sehwag quoted Akhtar’s tweet after the end of PAK’s innings and wrote “Shayad khamoshi ke chauke dekhkar Pakistani batsman ne jaldi jaldi pavillion lautne ki thaan li. Jhel nahi paaye yaar pressure. Haha..Koi nahi Shoaib Bhai. Na Ishq Na Pyaar mein..Jo Maza 8-0 ki haar mein !”

Shayad khamoshi ke chauke dekhkar Pakistani batsman ne jaldi jaldi pavillion lautne ki thaan li.

Jhel nahi paaye yaar pressure

Haha..Koi nahi Shoaib Bhai.

Na Ishq Na Pyaar mein..

Jo Maza 8-0 ki haar mein ! https://t.co/J5K5fOzmk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

Sehwag did not stop there and tweeted again and wrote “Hamaari Mehmaanawazi ki baat hi alag hai. Saare Pakistani player ko batting mili. Sabka khyaal rakha jaata hai.”

Hamaari Mehmaanawazi ki baat hi alag hai.

Saare Pakistani player ko batting mili 😂

Sabka khyaal rakha jaata hai. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023

India’s bowlers starred with a clinical performance in front of more than 1,00,000 fans as they bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs in a highly-anticipated clash of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Bowling first on a slow pitch with variable bounce, India were on the backfoot as Pakistan were cruising at 155-2 with captain Babar Azam getting his fifty and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan nearing his half-century.

But Azam falling to Mohammed Siraj sparked a Pakistan batting implosion as they lost eight wickets for just 36 runs in their next 13 overs, ending up at 191 in 42.5 overs. Such was the innings that no batter was able to hit a six and Nasser Hussain on air said “a collapse only Pakistan team can manufacture”.

Pakistan losing eight wickets for 36 runs is also their worst collapse for the last eight wickets in their history of playing in the Men’s ODI World Cup. For India, local lad Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each in an exception bowling display for the hosts’, who now need to chase down 192 for making a hat-trick of wins in the competition.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 191 in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2-19, Hardik Pandya 2-34) against India

