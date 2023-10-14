Home

Sports

IND Vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Gautam Gambhir Urges Indian Fans To Not ‘Misbehave’ Before Ahmedabad Tie

IND Vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Gautam Gambhir Urges Indian Fans To Not ‘Misbehave’ Before Ahmedabad Tie

The city of Ahmedabad turned blue in support of India cricket team for their match against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Gautam Gambhir is a part of the expert's panel for the ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: @harbhajan_singh)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and Gautam Gambhir has urged the Indian fans to not ‘misbehave’ with their neighbours ahead of high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are coming into this match after winning their opening two encounters in the tournament so far.

Trending Now

Gambhir, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday on the day, is one of the experts for the official broadcasters for the ODI World Cup 2023. Speaking on both teams after the toss, Gambhir urged the Indian fans to treat their neighbours well.

You may like to read

“Support your team but don’t misbehave with your visitors, after all they are your guests. We have to remember they are the visitors and here to play the World Cup,” Gambhir said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES