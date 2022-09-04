Dubai: India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed media ahead of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan amidst multiple speculations around Ravindra Jadeja’s injury. Dravid also talked about Virat Kohli’s form and the impact he makes with the bat. The 49-year-old minced no words in praising the star batter in the press conference.Also Read - Rashid Khan-Danushka Gunathilaka Engage in Fight During Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; Watch Full VIRAL Video

"He's (Kohli) also coming back after a break, it's nice to see that he's come back fresh, looking forward to playing all these games. He got time to spend in the middle. Hopefully he will kick on from here on and have a good tournament," Dravid said ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4s game against Pakistan.

But he once again tried to assert that Kohli's form is least of concerns as far as he is concerned and also urged people not to be obsessed about one particular player's numbers.

“For us, it’s not really about how many runs he makes. Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and numbers. For us, it’s really not about that,” ‘The Wall’ said.

“It’s about the contributions he makes at different phases of the game. It doesn’t have to be in 50s or 100s or a stat for us, even a small contribution makes a lot for us in T20s. He’s really keen on putting on good performances,” Dravid said.

Kohli’s patchy form and a below par strike-rate coming in at No. 3 has been questioned time and again and for the umpteenth time, Dravid came to former India captain’s defence.

Inputs from PTI