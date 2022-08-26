Dubai: In less than 72 hours from now, the cricketing world would witness the biggest battle of the year thus far where India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai in an Asia Cup match. Ahead of the battle, predictions have been rife and amid all of this PSL franchise Islamabad United has come up with a bizarre formula to predict the winner. The Twitter account claims that Pakistan is going to win the coveted trophy and the chances of that happening is the amount of charge left on your phone.Also Read - Virat Kohli Heartwarming VIRAL Tweet on MS Dhoni Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2022 Match Recieves BIZARRE Reactions

The tweet read: "Your phone's battery right now is the % chance of Pakistan winning the #AsiaCup2022."

Your phone’s battery right now is the % chance of Pakistan winning the #AsiaCup2022 Go! 👇 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) August 25, 2022



The Babar Azam-led side would be one of the favourites along with India to win the tournament. The Pakistan side has already started training in Dubai. The match on August 28 against India would be Pakistan’s tournament opener. They would be high on confidence having defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue.

Team India is the defending champion of Asia Cup. In the year 2018, India won the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In such a situation, the expectations of the fans have increased. Thus, once again under his leadership, the Indian team will go into the tournament with the intention of maintaining their winning streak.