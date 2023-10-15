Home

Ravi Shastri Rips Apart Shaheen Shah Afridi, Calls Pakistan Pacer ‘Theek Thaak’ After India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Win

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently a part of the commentating panel for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Ravi Shastri and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R).

New Delhi: Former India head coach minced no words in calling Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi a ‘theek thaak’ bowler and urged everyone to not overhype him. Shastri’s comments came in during India’s seven-wicket hammering of Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With no Naseem Shah in the pace attack, Pakistan have come in with Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim jr as their fast bowling attack in this World Cup. Although Afridi did manage to dismiss the Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, the others looked toothless in front of India’s famed batting line-up.

This was Pakistan’s second loss in three ODI matches against India within one month. India played two matches against Pakistan last month during the Asia Cup 2023 winning one while the other was washed out.

“He is a good bowler, he can claim a wicket with the new ball,” Shastri told on air while commentating during India’s batting. “But you have to admit it, if Naseem Shah is not playing and the quality of Pakistan’s spin bowling is like this, then Shaheen Shah Afridi koi Wasim Akram nai hai! Acche bowler hai.

just Ravi Shastri casually toasting opposition 😂 pic.twitter.com/9lxptlI2pL — sar (@sarxsxs) October 14, 2023

“Lekin itna bhi jyaada chadane ka koi zaroorat nahi hai. Jab hai theek thak, toh bolna chahiye woh theek thaak hai. Chadha ke nahin bithana chahiye ki bohot zabardast hai. Yeh nahi hai! Yeh maan na padega. (Shaheen is not Wasim Akram. He’s a good bowler, but there is no need for us to hype him so highly as well. If a player is simply a good player, we should restrict our praise to saying he is a good player. He’s not a great player, we need to admit that),” he added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India extended their ODI World Cup record over Pakistan 8-0. The hosts thus registered their third win in as many outings in the tournament, while Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches.

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 after Rohit opted to field first. Then, riding on Rohit’s knock, India completed the chase in 30.3 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs. Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls. From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

