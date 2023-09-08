IND vs PAK: Reserve Day For India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match

ACC confirms there will be a reserve day for India vs Pakistan match. [Samaa TV] The match will re-start from where it was stopped on previous day. pic.twitter.com/2CC35MKoOx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

Earlier in the group stage, with the entire second innings yet to be played, rain led to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup group stage game being called off in Pallekele on Saturday. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) bailed India to 266 after Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf created havoc in the early stages. Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with a 4-fer while Rauf and Naseem Shah nabbed three wickets each in a first-ever instance of pacers picking all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup game. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first in their tournament opener.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami