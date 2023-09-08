Top Recommended Stories

  • IND vs PAK: Reserve Day For India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on September 10 at Sri Lanka's R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Updated: September 8, 2023 1:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Reserve Day For India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Report
Colombo: After the first clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan washed away now there are reports that there will be a reserve day for the upcoming Super 4 clash which will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 10. 

“A reserve day has been added to the India vs Pakistan Super Four game of the Asia Cup on September 10. It is the only match apart from the final to have a reserve day. The said change to the playing conditions has not been announced publicly by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)” reported ESPN cricinfo.

Earlier in the group stage, with the entire second innings yet to be played, rain led to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup group stage game being called off in Pallekele on Saturday. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) bailed India to 266 after Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf created havoc in the early stages. Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with a 4-fer while Rauf and Naseem Shah nabbed three wickets each in a first-ever instance of pacers picking all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup game. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first in their tournament opener.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami


