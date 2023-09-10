Home

IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Put Shaheen Afridi And Co. To Shame With Century Partnership

Shubman Gill reached his fifty in 37 balls while Rohit Sharma scored fifty in 42 balls.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma 50 pernership in IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash (Image Source: Twitter)

India have got off to a great start in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and left Pakistan’s lethal pace attack shellshocked. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf all were taken to the cleaners. Shubman Gill was the aggressor and reached his half-century in just 37 balls.

Rohit Sharma also picked up momentum after a slow start in the powerplay and smashed Shadab Khan for 19 runs in an over. He reached fifty in just 42 balls. This was Rohit Sharma’s 50th half-century. The Indian captain was out for 56 by Shadab Khan. Gill has been in great form in ODIs, already scoring seven half-centuries and four centuries, including a double hundred in just 29 ODIs.

The cricket fraternity celebrated the Indian openers’ assault on social media.

THE HITMAN IS HERE….!!!! Fifty in just 42 balls – 6,6,4,6 to complete his fifty. What a knock, his 50th fifty in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/2MgwuAy7Gq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023

Showman Gill walking the talk with a fifty! 😎 Hitman hitting form right in time! 🫡 Unbeaten 100-run stand! Sunday afternoon scenes looking great! 🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ASdlYsYjg4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening combination in ODIs Innings – 11

100 partnerships – 4

50 partnerships – 4#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Prk1K56bXn — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma has 28 Hundreds and 37 Fifties in just 159 innings as Opener in ODIs. – The Hitman, The GOAT Opener! pic.twitter.com/2cvBC4XoZz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 10, 2023

