IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Put Shaheen Afridi And Co. To Shame With Century Partnership
Shubman Gill reached his fifty in 37 balls while Rohit Sharma scored fifty in 42 balls.
India have got off to a great start in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and left Pakistan’s lethal pace attack shellshocked. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf all were taken to the cleaners. Shubman Gill was the aggressor and reached his half-century in just 37 balls.
Rohit Sharma also picked up momentum after a slow start in the powerplay and smashed Shadab Khan for 19 runs in an over. He reached fifty in just 42 balls. This was Rohit Sharma’s 50th half-century. The Indian captain was out for 56 by Shadab Khan. Gill has been in great form in ODIs, already scoring seven half-centuries and four centuries, including a double hundred in just 29 ODIs.
The cricket fraternity celebrated the Indian openers’ assault on social media.
Colombo which ekdum vadiya combo! 🤌
Rohit and Gill have given #TeamIndia a perfect start. 🔥#AsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/xijwuypaTb
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 10, 2023
THE HITMAN IS HERE….!!!!
Fifty in just 42 balls – 6,6,4,6 to complete his fifty. What a knock, his 50th fifty in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/2MgwuAy7Gq
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023
🔥🇮🇳 HITMAN MODE! Captain Rohit Sharma brings up his 50th ODI fifty.
📷 Getty • #RohitSharma #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pmWgS0TXfB
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 10, 2023
Showman Gill walking the talk with a fifty! 😎
Hitman hitting form right in time! 🫡
Unbeaten 100-run stand! Sunday afternoon scenes looking great! 🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 10, 2023
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening combination in ODIs
Innings – 11
100 partnerships – 4
50 partnerships – 4#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Prk1K56bXn
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 10, 2023
Rohit Sharma has 28 Hundreds and 37 Fifties in just 159 innings as Opener in ODIs.
– The Hitman, The GOAT Opener! pic.twitter.com/2cvBC4XoZz
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 10, 2023
