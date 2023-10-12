Home

IND vs PAK: Sachin Tendulkar Reflects On Team India’s Positives Ahead Of World Cup Clash Against Pakistan

IND vs PAK: Sachin Tendulkar Reflects On Team India's Positives Ahead Of World Cup Clash Against Pakistan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The way India have showed up in the first two games of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar is very much positive of the Indian team ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Yesterday, India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets to occupy second position in the league standings. In the first match, the Men in Blue got the better off the Australians by 6 wickets.

Tendulkar is quite happy with the show put up by Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah against Afghanistan and the way he see it, things are set up nicely for the 14th October clash.

“Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively. The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!” Sachin posted on Twitter X.

Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively.

The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/EXQltgeut3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2023

Pakistan are also perfectly poised for the clash as they’ve also bagged two consecutive wins. In their last match, they recorded the highest-ever run-chase in ODI World Cup history. The Men in Green riding on Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique’s twin centuries led them to a 6-wicket victory, chasing down 345 runs. In their opening match, they got the better off the Dutchmen by 81 runs.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad’s Motera will host the big clash. A record crowd is expected as it is the biggest cricket stadium in the world currently and emotions will soar high without a doubt.

India’s movie stars in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranjnikanth and singing superstar, Arijit Singh is expected to enthral the Ahmedabad crowd with his charming voice.

