Lahore: Six days ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash; comments, predictions and reactions are pouring in thick and fast. With a lot of spotlight on Virat Kohli due to his indifferent form, a fan recently posed a question to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi about what he thinks on the ex-India captain’s future. To that, Afridi gave a straightforward reply. Afridi said Kohli’s future is in his own hands.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Mohammed Amir's 2021 Interview Goes Viral Amid Shaheen Shah Afridi's Injury

Here is the Twitter exchange where the former Pakistan cricketer said, “It is in his own hands.” Also Read - Aquib Javed on Shaheen Afridi's Absence From Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury

It’s in his own hands. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Squad for Asia Cup 2022

The Indian star batter does not have an international century in over 1000 days.

In another question posed to Afridi, he was asked to predict when will Kohli break his century drought. Afridi replied, “Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai (Only tough times can unearth the big players).”

Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

He is a big player and would be key against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match. Kohli will not just bring his expertise, but will also bring his experience to the table.

India take on Pakistan on August 28 at Dubai in their Asia Cup opener. It is the same venue where the two teams last met. During their last meeting, which was at the T20 World Cup 2021, Babar Azam and Co. hammered India by 10 wickets to script history. It was Pakistan’s first-ever win over the arch-rivals in a World Cup game.