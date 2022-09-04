New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had been a fiery customer on and off the field during his playing days. Even after hanging up his boots, the 47-year-old has been an avid follower of cricket. Before the start of the Asia Cup, Super Four match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Akhtar questioned the nature of the pitch.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Half-Century Powers India to 181

Wow. Suddenly dubai strip is shaved. Grass gone. Hmmm achaaa. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 4, 2022

The Rawalpindi express specifically pointed out that the grass has been trimmed right before the encounter. For someone who doesn’t follow cricket, grass on the pitch provides extra swing and seam for the bowlers.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India have brought in Hardik Pandya (rested from the previous match against Hong Kong), Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi in their playing eleven in place of injured Ravindra Jadeja (out of the tournament due to right knee injury), Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan, meaning Rishabh Pant will keep wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, got in pacer Mohammad Hasnain in their playing eleven, replacing fellow fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who is out due to a suspected side strain.

“The dew could be a factor, that’s the reason we’re bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively,” said Azam after winning the toss.

In the last meeting between these two teams in Group A match last Sunday, on the back of Hardik Pandya’s 3/25 and unbeaten 33 off 17 balls, with contributions from Jadeja (35 off 29 balls) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), India won in thrilling fashion by five wickets and two balls remaining.