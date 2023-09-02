Home

IND vs PAK: Shreyas Iyer Stunned As Haris Rauf Spoils His Return To Team India

Haris Rauf dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 14, leaving India in huge trouble at 48-3.

Shreyas Iyer (Image Source: Twitter)

Team India is facing Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Pallekele. The team finds itself in a spot of bother after being rattled early by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Afridi got the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, leaving India reeling at 27-2. Shreyas Iyer who came into bat at 4, played a couple of crisp shots before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. Iyet tried to pull the ball but hit it straight to Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket. India are 51-3 at the time of writing with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill at the crease.

India has lost 3rd wicket for 48#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/mdBR9K7xoG — Ahmad Abu Bakar (@AABakar) September 2, 2023

A lot was expected of Shreyas Iyer who was making a return to team India following an injury. Ahead of the game, Iyer talked about his return to team India and said that he never imagined he would be playing in the Asia Cup because his recovery was very slow.

“I never imagined I’ll be playing Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that. I was nervous last night, couldn’t sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment. We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game. Delighted to be playing against these (Afridi, Rauf, Naseem) bowlers, plan is just to watch the ball and play according to the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, India will need Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to score big. The pitch is helpful for bowlers and a score of over 250 can be a defendable one. However, facing the fearsome Pakistan trio will not be easy for any batter.

