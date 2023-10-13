Home

IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill To Feature Against Pakistan In ODI World Cup 2023 Clash, Hints Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad: Indian opener Shubman Gill is all set to feature against Pakistan in an all-important ODI World Cup 2023 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, hinted captain Rohit Sharma. Gill had missed India’s opening two encounters against Australia and Afghanistan after being reportedly down with dengue.

“Shubman Gill is 99 per cent fit and we will see tomorrow,” said Rohit Sharma in pre-match press conference on Friday. The Indian opener, who had to be admitted at a Chennai hospital for precautionary measures, had already reached Ahmedabad on Thursday and was the only Indian to train on Thursday.

The right-hander batted for almost an hour at the nets and will be having a full-fledged training session on Friday. Gill has been a vital cog for India for the past year and a half. He is the current leading run-getter in the format this year, amassing 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, including hitting two centuries and as many fifties in his last four ODI games.

Both teams won their first two matches of the tournament and now team India will be more stronger after Gill’s availabilty in the playing XI. Pakistan lead India 73-56 in the head-to-head record in ODIs. But the story is different as far as 50-over World Cups are concerned, as India have won all seven encounters against their arch-rivals starting from 1992.

