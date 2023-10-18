Home

Sreesanth Slams Mickey Arthur’s ‘See You in World Cup Final’ Remark

Sreesanth slams Mickey Arthur (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: The India versus Pakistan game is over but the hangover still lingers on. After Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur claimed that the tournament is being organised by the BCCI and not the ICC, he has also gone on to claim that the arch-rivals would again meet in the summit clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup. Veteran India cricketer Sreesanth has now responded to Arthur’s ‘See you in World Cup final’ remark and said that even India’s ‘C’ team can beat Pakistan.

“Mickey Arthur said we’ll meet in the final. I don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team,” Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

“Pakistan cannot even dream of playing in such a big stadium. We gave them a chance, but if you play like that, you won’t get such chances again,” Sreesanth added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a format complaint on Tuesday to ICC following the delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for the Men in Green fans at the World Cup. They have also filed a protest against the inappropriate behaviour targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on Saturday

India maintained their unbeaten run against their arch-rivals in 50-over World Cup by beating them by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As per reports and many revealing videos, Indian fans taunted the Pakistan team with chants all around the stadium, which has been termed most probably by the PCB as ‘inappropriate conduct’. After the match, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur also opened about the crowd behaviour of the Ahmedabad crowd.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023,” the PCB Media said in a statement.

