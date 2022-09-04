Dubai: India’s swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav will be riding high on confidence after his impactful knock against Hong Kong. The knock will also provide him much needed game time before the pressure game against Pakistan on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: India Aim to Make Two Wins in Two Against Pakistan

"Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it's the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it's like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground."

"So, when I go on the ground, it's all the same. I don't think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game," said Suryakumar on 'Follow the Blues' show on Star Sports.

Suryakumar further elaborated on how his mentality before high-intensity matches has to be and the preparation for the same. “For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again.”

“Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again.”

Since his T20I debut against England in March 2021, Suryakumar has often been applauded for his ability to play astonishing shots and more popularly a 360-degree player. But it is the sweep shot which holds a special place in his heart while playing.

“I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers; whenever I feel I have to play that, but its need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground and so I just try and be myself.”

“I think with the way cricket is going on, I used to play the same way in Ranji Trophy. Obviously, not sweeping around the fast bowler, playing the scoop. But my game, my mind-set was the same when I was playing red ball as well. Its same for all three formats, it doesn’t change from a T20 to a one-day. So, my mind-set remains the same, I try and express myself as much as I can.”

“And with the way things were panned at that moment, I just wanted to be a little different. So, I tried a few strokes in the nets, started watching my batting again and again, where I can excel and what areas I can improvise more, so those are the things that really helped me and I started practising that in the net sessions and it all went well during the game. So, really happy with the way things are going,” concluded Suryakumar.

In the 23 T20I innings since his India T20I debut, Suryakumar has scored 758 runs at an average of 39.89 and a strike rate of 177.51, including six half-centuries and one century. In 2022, he is leading the batting charts for India in the shortest format of the game, amassing 514 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.83 and strike rate of 190.37.

