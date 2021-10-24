IND vs PAK 2021 T20 World Cup Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Dubai: Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a high-octane Super 12 – Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - India vs Pakistan, Team News For Today's T20 Match 16 - Group 2 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 24 Sunday

The two arch-rivals have met each other five times at a T20 World Cup and ‘Men in Blue’ have won on all the occasions. However, a new day awaits for both the teams on October 24 and they will have an equal chance to win. Both teams come into the match with decent practice under their belt, having played two warm-up matches each. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match before losing to South Africa off the last ball in the second. India, the 2007 champions, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches, beating England and Australia. Also Read - Chacha Chicago Set to Cheer in Unique Split India-Pak Jersey Featuring Dhoni

IND vs PAK T20 Dubai WEATHER FORECAST

Dubai Weather Forecast For India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match 16 at Dubai International Stadium©Google Screenshot

T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - Standby: India vs Pakistan Blockbuster in Dubai Begins Shortly

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

IND vs PAK Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch is an excellent sporting wicket that will provide assistance to both batters and bowlers. On this wicket, batters can play shots on the rise and bowlers can generate genuine bounce. The par score on this surface will be anything above 170. The seamers will get some purchase from the wicket and it will also assist the slower bowlers. Winning the toss and bowling first remains a good option.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is

Played- 8 | India won- 7 | Pakistan won- 1 | No Result- 0

IND vs PAK Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, KL Rahul (C), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Shah Afridi

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.