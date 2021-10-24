Dubai: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckons that given the conditions we are playing in the UAE and having played most of their cricket there in the past decade, Pakistan can beat any team but backed India come good in the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - India vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

The heavyweight Group 2 contest is the first T20 meeting between these two rivals since the last time this showpiece event was played in 2016 and no teams have won more T20Is in the intervening period than India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening and Vaughan also said the Virat Kohli-led side will be too strong for the Green Army.

“India should be too strong for Pakistan today. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally. India to win. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup,” Vaughan tweeted.

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Kohli is entering his last tournament in charge in the shortest format and will be tasked with ensuring his players shut out the noise amid the pressure and expectation on Sunday.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

