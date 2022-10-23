Melbourne: It was a dream start for India in the much-awaited T20 World Cup game against Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday. After opting to bowl first, it was Arshdeep Singh who came up with the goods, sending the Pakistani openers back into the hut in his first spell. Arshdeep is now trending big on social space as fans are reacting. Some fans have also pointed out that Arshdeep has done something similar to what Pakistan’s premier pacer Shaheen Afridi did. Shaheen had removed the Indian openers in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Departs Early; Kohli Joins Rohit
Here are some of the reactions: Also Read - IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Steals The Show In Middle Overs As Pakistan Finish On 159/8
Also Read - India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online
Meanwhile, India are in command of proceedings at the MCG. Pakistan lost Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan early and that set the tone of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was reeling at 96 for four in the 14th over. India would ideally like to restrict them to 150 as they would realise Pakistan have a strong bowling line-up.