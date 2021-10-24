Dubai: Pakistan’s Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against India on SundayDubai. At the toss, Virat Kohli admitted that he too wanted to bowl first. Kohli said India need to stay focused and as players should stay disconnected from all that is happening around the match. Hoping that the pitch yields runs, Kohli also spoke of the pitch which as per him looks different.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Fall Quickly; Pakistan Spoil India's Start in Super 12 Battle; Babar Azam Wins Toss

“The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I’m sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total,” Kohli said at the toss. Also Read - Ind vs Pak T20: Hardik Pandya Gives Big Update on Whether He Will Bowl if Required vs Pakistan

India – who are hot title contenders – would start hot favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Kohli-led side is in top form, coming off two convincing wins in the warm-up games against England and then Australia. India looks like a well-oiled machine and their enviable record against Pakistan makes them frontrunners to win the match. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Babar Azam's Bromance Ahead of Toss in Dubai Wins Hearts, Twitterverse Reacts as Pics go Viral

Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. We’ll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan’s bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah