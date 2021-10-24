Dubai: It was the worst possible start for India as they lost the opener, Rohit Sharma, for a duck on Sunday in Dubai during the high-octane game between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. Rohit was wrapped on his pads off the very first ball he faced. Shaheen Afridi trapped him plumb in front and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. The ball curled back in sharply and Rohit was caught napping.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Updates: Virat Kohli Slams Fifty; India Eye Strong Finish vs Pakistan in Super 12 Battle

It was a dream start for Pakistan, thanks to Afridi.

His show did not impress fans who hit back at him on social space:

Similarities between your ex and Rohit Sharma- both of them didn’t last long :,) — Jahnvi (@Carbsandkutti) October 24, 2021

indians ne bola chaand dikha do toh rohit sharma zero pe out hogaya — a (@kyachaahiyee) October 24, 2021

Han bahi kasay khalta Han cricket pic.twitter.com/a6pqjkyIrL — Khalid (@Khalid_Siddque) October 24, 2021

akshay kumar writing a script for rohit sharma’s biopic after his golden duck. — ض (@zchishtii) October 24, 2021

@ImRo45 When were you serious last time about job on your hands ? If you do not remember, its time to quit. — TheSaneMan (@TheSaneMan1) October 24, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field. India captain Virat Kohli at the toss said that it’s a big game for them and they’ll treat it very professionally.

“The message is absolutely simple and clear. I know it’s a big game for everyone around the world very keenly. Fans add a great atmosphere and vibe. As players, we need to disconnect from that a little bit.

“Use that as a motivation and not get overawed by it and hold into the emotional side of things. We need to be absolutely professional and that’s something we have done well over the years,” Kohli said.