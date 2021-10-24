Dubai: Young Shaheen Shah Afridi came up with the goods on the big day as he knocked off the Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – in Dubai on Sunday to give an early advantage to Pakistan in the high-voltage game. He got the ball to come back in and that is what did the Indian openers. Now, after his stupendous show – fans on social media are comparing him to the legendary Wasim Akram.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls; Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali Rattle India With Quick Wickets in Super 12 Battle; Virat Kohli Holds Key

Shaheen Afridi reminds me of Wasim Akram. He’s fast, accurate, lethal. And is quite a looker too. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) October 24, 2021

Wasim Akram Mohamad Amir & Now Shaheen Afridi. Pakistani Left arm Fast Bowlers are Just 🔥🔥🔥 U need special Talent to Play these unplayable Yorkers & Inswingers. Game on 🔥🔥🔥#indiaVsPakistan #PakVsInd #TeamIndia #worldT20 #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Afridi is a bit like Chaminda Vaas and Wasim Akram. Quite a lot of potential! #INDvPAK — Sayantan | ⚽🥊🧘🏻 (@san_footy) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Afridi looks like the legend Wasim Akram #INDvPAK — Vidyadhar/ವಿದ್ಯಾಧರ 🇮🇳 (@Vidyadarc) October 24, 2021

Did Wasim Akram come out of retirement? What a bowler, Shaheen Afridi 🔥#shaheenafridi #INDvPAK — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) October 24, 2021

Afridi has now picked up most wickets in T20Is since 2019 in powerplays. He has 48 wickets to his name in that period – just goes to show his impact in the side.