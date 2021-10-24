Dubai: Young Shaheen Shah Afridi came up with the goods on the big day as he knocked off the Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – in Dubai on Sunday to give an early advantage to Pakistan in the high-voltage game. He got the ball to come back in and that is what did the Indian openers. Now, after his stupendous show – fans on social media are comparing him to the legendary Wasim Akram.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls; Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali Rattle India With Quick Wickets in Super 12 Battle; Virat Kohli Holds Key
Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - Ind vs Pak T20: Hardik Pandya Gives Big Update on Whether He Will Bowl if Required vs Pakistan
Also Read - Virat Kohli-Babar Azam's Bromance Ahead of Toss in Dubai Wins Hearts, Twitterverse Reacts as Pics go Viral
Afridi has now picked up most wickets in T20Is since 2019 in powerplays. He has 48 wickets to his name in that period – just goes to show his impact in the side.