Dubai: Despite the tensions between the two countries – India and Pakistan – the two captains – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – were seen having a fun chat with each other ahead of the toss in Dubai on Sunday. Fans – who have to wait for this – were elated as they took to Twitter and reacted. Most of them seemed happy that the two captains were leading by example.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls; Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali Rattle India With Quick Wickets in Super 12 Battle; Virat Kohli Holds Key

This is the first time Virat Kohli and Babar Azam captaining the team in a T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. We’ll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan’s bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah