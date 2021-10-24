Dubai: Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Virat Kohli has faced a lot of media scrutiny in recent times, but when India needed him the most – he came good. Against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, Kohli came in to bat after Rohit Sharma perished for a golden duck.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Updates: Virat Kohli's Fifty, Rishabh Pant's Cameo Propel India to 151/7 vs Pakistan in Super 12 Contest

Kohli saved the day as he scored 57 off 49 balls to help India post 151 for seven. During his 49-ball stay, Kohli became the 1st batter to score 500 runs against Pakistan in ICC limited-overs tournaments. Heading into the match, Kohli needed 20 runs to reach the mark.

Virat Kohli most runs against Pakistan in ICC tournaments

Virat Kohli – 500 and counting in 11 matches

Rohit Sharma – 328 in 10 matches

Sachin Tendulkar – 321 in 6 matches

Shakib Al Hasan – 284 in 6 matches

Ross Taylor – 274 in 7 matches

Vivian Richards – 253 in 5 matches

Shane Watson – 250 in 8 matches

The India captain averages over 100 against Pakistan in ICC tournaments and has a hundred and 4 fifties to show for.

Kohli’s runs did not come at a flying tempo, but he did just what was needed after India was pegged back in the powerplay by Shaheen Afridi’s double strike. Kohli’s knock was laced with five boundaries and a six. He was eventually dismissed as a slower bouncer from Afridi. Kohli edged it and was out.