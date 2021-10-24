New Delhi: Even as the jury is still out on the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan to be held on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, we consulted popular astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has in the past made several right predictions about cricket matches as well as cricketing personalities on players to watch out for in the match which is touted by many as the biggest in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. (Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, My Team 11 Fantasy Tips and Predictions IND vs PAK, Mobile Premier League Fantasy Cricket Tips and Predictions IND vs PAK, MPL Fantasy Tips and Prediction IND vs PAK, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Predictions IND vs PAK, My11Circle Fantasy Tips and Predictions IND vs PAK)Also Read - India vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Likely Best Performers in the India-Pakistan match on Sunday in Dubai

Based on astrological calculations and face reading of major players from both sides, Pandit Jagannath also named the most probable best performers in the showdown, both from India as well as Pakistan.

As per him, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be the star performers from the men in blue. While the factors for including Kohli in the list have been mentioned above, referring to Rohit Sharma, he said, “He is very much motivated to win against Pakistan, and that can be read through his face reading. The reactions of his face suggest that he might score really well against the Pakistani pacers. Also, the Jupiter and the Sun are very strong in his horoscope.”

From Pakistan, an impressive performance can be expected from skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan, said the astrologer. He further said that the players from the neighbouring country would prefer to focus on fielding part rather than batting or bowling.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST in Dubai.

(Disclaimer: This does not represent, endorse or warranty accuracy but a mere prediction through astrological references)