New Delhi: It is not often that Indian and Pakistani supporters are praying for the same thing, but this time, it is different. For once, both sides have their eyes on the heavens and beseeching the greater powers that they keep rain away on Sunday, as the two side once again resume their everlasting rivalry on the cricket field. Also, though the two sides do not need a boost to get off the ground, the recent ill-feeling related to the recent announcement that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup has added that extra spice, with the social media posts from either side taking this to another level.

But then, all of that depends on how the weather holds out, and as of now, fingers are collectively being crossed across not just the sub-continent, but also among the masses of supporters that have landed in Melbourne from the US and other places for the sellout game.

The whole issue, with assorted cricket officials from either side making statements that haven't gone down well, has led to derision from the Indians even as the Pakistanis fans demand that their team doesn't travel for the 50-over World Cup in India next year. Like any other masala was needed!

It wasn’t so long ago that the face-off was closer to home, with the Asia Cup seeing the two sides meet twice, India winning the first match and Pakistan returning the favour in the second.

India’s fortunes thereafter plummeted as Pakistan eventually made it to the final, only to be denied by Sri Lanka.

Australia provides a whole new dimension to the contest, with the massive Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium and the sprawling boundaries adding a new challenge to the already steaming cauldron.

India have definite issues in their bowling, with the pace attack not at its best. With Jasprit Bumrah out, the conjecture surrounding Mohammad Shami’s inclusion in the squad was done away with but still, it is not known as to which three seamers will be in the XI, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, the three original selections, not looking particularly impressive in the run-up to the big draw.

There can’t be any argument that the Pakistani fast-bowling attack is superior in terms of sheer pace, with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return, hastened by a couple of big losses in New Zealand, will add potentially fatal teeth to the attack.

That said, this seems to be Pakistan’s only plan – decimate the Indian bowling and then chase down the score. There is another, more daunting, angle to it.

India’s batting is not to be trifled with, though the top batters, especially skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, will have to find ways to negotiate the lethal initial spell by the rival fasts.

But once that hurdle is crossed, the middle-order can create chaos with the rest of the Pakistani bowling, something they will definitely be wary of. India’s middle-order, in current form with Suryakumar Yadav in such supreme form, is something to be feared, though they would need to find runs from Hardik Pandya and the rest as well, if needed.

The massive MCG boundaries also add another interesting dimension to the contest. The spinners will have a key part to play.

This is also an issue with India, with Yuzvendra Chahal not at his best. This makes it a little bit of a poser for Sharma and also coach Rahul Dravid. Should they go for Ravichandran Ashwin? He also adds definite weight to the batting. And also go with Axar Patel in the XI?

But then, if Patel, and particularly Ashwin, need to come in to bat, then the Indian batting is already in trouble. Quite a teaser this, since there is no doubt that spin will play a big part.

Pakistan have Shadab Khan as their key in this department and he is notoriously difficult to hoist out of the park, let alone on a ground of this size. The Indian batters will have to find the gaps and run like crazy.

In this department, there is little contest. Virat Kohli is by far the best in converting runs, and he will have to orchestrate India’s batting effort, when big hits may have to be replaced by quick runs. There, the Pakistanis will definitely struggle on their part.

It also never seems to be a complete match unless the Pakistani fielders floor a chance or two. Hopefully for India, they will drop the big guns at suitable times. That should really add to the fun.

But as for now, all eyes towards the heavens. May the rain gods be appeased.