New Delhi: India legend Kapil Dev has made a big statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 blockbuster match between India and Pakistan. The 1983 World Cup winning skipper has said that Shaheen is more impactful than Mohammed Shami and there can't be any comparisons as the young left-arm pacer is miles ahead than the India pacer.

"You can't judge anything by just one over. Afridi was spot on when talked about looking at the performances of the last two years where Shaheen has been very good. Whenever he has got an opportunity, he has made an impact. I wouldn't even like to compare (Shami and Shaheen). Shami hasn't played a lot of cricket of late. I would have perhaps compared Bumrah with Afridi if he was there but can't compare Shami and Afridi because there is a lot of difference," he told in a joint broadcast of Samaa TV and ABP News.

Shaheen Afridi, the last time he played against India in the T20 World Cup, toppled the entire India top-order with his swing bowling as the Men in Green pulled off a massive 10-wicket victory.

There will be a big concern going into the match, as rain might play spoilsport in the game.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.