Home

Sports

IND Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: ‘They Were Not Trying Too Much’, Says Kuldeep Yadav After India Bundle Out Pakistan For 191

IND Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: ‘They Were Not Trying Too Much’, Says Kuldeep Yadav After India Bundle Out Pakistan For 191

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one of the vital cogs in India bowling out Pakistan for just 191 in the highly-anticipated clash at Ahmedabad.

Kuldeep Yadav. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one of the vital cogs in India bowling out Pakistan for just 191 in the highly-anticipated clash at Ahmedabad. In taking 2-35, Kuldeep was made to work hard as he didn’t get wickets in his first seven overs, before taking out Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed in the same over.

Trending Now

“I have been enjoying the World Cup. I knew where to bowl on this pitch. Difficult wicket to bowl on to be honest, it’s on the slower side. We were focusing on the length. They were not attacking too much so I was just focusing on my pace and my variations. I was bowling very well. Not too much width because of the field restrictions,” he said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

You may like to read

Kuldeep was accurate in his spell, but got into the wicket-taker’s column by coaxing India into taking a review when he trapped Saud Shakeel lbw after on-field umpire Marais Erasmus gave a not out decision, with replays showing the ball indeed hit the stumps.

The left-arm wrist-spinner ended the 33rd over by castling a sweeping Iftikhar Ahmed with a googly around his legs. In his first seven overs, Kuldeep bowled at a speed of 84.6 kph, before getting it down to 82 kph, which fetched him scalps of Shakeel and Ahmed.

“They weren’t trying too much. Rizwan didn’t sweep me a lot so I wanted to make him play the bad shot. I’ve been watching Saud Shakeel the last couple of games and he’d been trying to sweep a lot. He thought that ball was slow but it skidded on and luckily I got him. He didn’t read the pace of the wicket,” he added.

What has also worked in India’s favour, apart from the stunning bowlers display, is a crowd full of blue jerseys at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “Unbelievable to play in front of this crowd. This atmosphere is crazy, playing against Pakistan and seeing close to 90,000 people here, was very excited for this and I just enjoyed bowling here,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES