  • IND vs PAK: Twitter ‘X’ Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match

IND vs PAK: Twitter ‘X’ Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match

The fans and even ex cricketers were quite happy with Rahul's performance as they took to Twitter 'X' to appreciate the 31-year old's knock.

Published: September 11, 2023 6:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK, IND vs PAK Live, IND vs PAK Live Updates, India vs Pakistan, KL Rahul, KL Rahul fifty, KL Rahul vs Pakistan
IND vs PAK: Twitter 'X' Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: People asked a lot of questions regarding KL Rahul’s selection in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup squad after recovering from a thigh injury and without proper playing time. But today, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper proved his critics wrong with a well-constructed half-century against Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match.

The match has moved onto to the Reserve Day as only 24 overs were played in the India innings and had to be called off due to rain. There was a delay of almost 2 hours on the resumption day but Rahul along with Kohli have brought up a much-needed 100-run partnership and India are well poised for 300+ score.

The fans and even ex cricketers were quite happy with Rahul’s performance as they took to Twitter ‘X’ to appreciate the 31-year old’s knock.


After 42 overs of play, India were batting at 264/2.

