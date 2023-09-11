Home

IND vs PAK: Twitter ‘X’ Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match

The fans and even ex cricketers were quite happy with Rahul's performance as they took to Twitter 'X' to appreciate the 31-year old's knock.

Colombo, Sri Lanka: People asked a lot of questions regarding KL Rahul’s selection in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup squad after recovering from a thigh injury and without proper playing time. But today, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper proved his critics wrong with a well-constructed half-century against Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match.

The match has moved onto to the Reserve Day as only 24 overs were played in the India innings and had to be called off due to rain. There was a delay of almost 2 hours on the resumption day but Rahul along with Kohli have brought up a much-needed 100-run partnership and India are well poised for 300+ score.

FIFTY BY KL RAHUL….!!! What a comeback by KL – he returns to the team with an impressive 60 ball fifty against Pakistan. What a champion player in the middle order for India! pic.twitter.com/OoMVN2fMwL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

WELCOME BACK, KL RAHUL…!!!! What a knock in his first game after injury, fifty from 60 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 – incredible batting. pic.twitter.com/orIsK4xx1V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023

Coming back from an injury. Was not suppose to play this game but took the full advantage of the opportunity presented to him. Well done KL Rahul. Top batting this. Double it up. #INDvsPAK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2023

Some relief for Indian Cricket team Managment regarding KL Rahul fitness & form so far he has been brilliant hope he continues to maintain his fitness levels & importantly stays injury free #INDvPAK — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) September 11, 2023

The comeback is always stronger than setback !! Well played Kl Rahul 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/D8hjVBHYFS — Om (@ViratStann18) September 11, 2023

After 42 overs of play, India were batting at 264/2.

