Dubai: Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were at their absolute best as India avenged their T20 World cup 2021 loss against the arch-rivals with a hard fought 5-wicket win at the Dubai International stadium. After Pakistan made 147 all out in 19.5 overs, India needed 59 off the last six overs on a two-paced pitch.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Bows to Hardik Pandya After Match-Winning Six; PIC Goes VIRAL

From there, Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished off things with a six over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Do ‘Badla Badla’ As India Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

The moment match ended, Twitterati flooded the social media website with appreciation tweets for Pandya. From Virender Sehwag to Jasprit Bumrah, here is how Twitter reacted: Also Read - WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Calm Reaction Before Smacking Match-Winning Six Against Pakistan Goes VIRAL

Rishabh Pant:

Thriller of a match 🥶 and what a way to start the series.

Onwards and Upwards 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/hy8vaRIFAk — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 28, 2022

Gautam Gambhir:

What a performance! Absolutely sensational! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 28, 2022

Mohammed Shami:

Jasprit Bumrah:

Brilliant start 👏👏👏 Memorable game of cricket 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/drA0Fryc6d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 28, 2022

Krunal Pandya:

You SUPERSTAR 👏 What a game! What a player! @hardikpandya7 Well done 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ajoAJKowKO — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 28, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.

Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/HLNrnLRpK8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar:

It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront. Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats 🇮🇳 on a nail-biting win.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dYhiaa3Omh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022

Brief scores: Pakistan 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26, Hardik Pandya 3-24) lost to India 148-5 in 19.4 overs (Virat Kohli 35, Ravindra Jadeja 35; Mohammad Nawaz 3-33, Naseem Shah 2-27) by five wickets