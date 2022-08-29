Dubai: Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were at their absolute best as India avenged their T20 World cup 2021 loss against the arch-rivals with a hard fought 5-wicket win at the Dubai International stadium. After Pakistan made 147 all out in 19.5 overs, India needed 59 off the last six overs on a two-paced pitch.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Bows to Hardik Pandya After Match-Winning Six; PIC Goes VIRAL
From there, Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished off things with a six over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Do ‘Badla Badla’ As India Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets
The moment match ended, Twitterati flooded the social media website with appreciation tweets for Pandya.
Brief scores: Pakistan 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26, Hardik Pandya 3-24) lost to India 148-5 in 19.4 overs (Virat Kohli 35, Ravindra Jadeja 35; Mohammad Nawaz 3-33, Naseem Shah 2-27) by five wickets