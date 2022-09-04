New Delhi: Ahead of the all important clash between India and Pakistan, on Sunday, there have been a lot of speculations regarding India’s playing 11. With Ravindra Jadeja already being ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and uncertainty around the availability of Avesh Khan, several predicted playing 11’s have come forth.Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India

Left arm spinner Axar Patel was announced as a replacement for Jadeja, however, Indian cricket fans and analysts wanted Deepak Chahar (who is in the reserves) to be drafted into the squad as well. Check some of the tweets here: Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Wasim Akram Picks Hardik Pandya as Favourite Indian Cricketer

1. Aakash Chopra (Commentator and Former Cricketer) Also Read - Why Can't Deepak Chahar Play vs Pakistan? Aakash Chopra Asks Valid Question

India picking only 3 seamers for a tournament in Dubai in August-September was a always a tricky proposition…with Avesh falling ill, the problem is staring in our faces. Deepak Chahar is with the team…can’t they include him in the squad? And play vs Pak today #AsiaCup #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2022

2.

India missed a trick in not announcing Deepak Chahar as Jadeja’s replacement. We could have played Bisnoi for Jadeja and Chahar for Avesh. Chahar can bat at 7. Also, we can test both Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi in this way, as Avesh is already out of the scheme. — Harshit (@_offthemark_) September 2, 2022

3.

Better to select Deepak chahar instead of Arshadeep and inplace of Avesh Of course Bumrah will be back for T-20 world cup — Nilesh Ghodela Kumawat 💎 (@neil_Ghodela_28) August 31, 2022

4.

Better to add Deepak Chahar in Team instead of Avesh. https://t.co/XbX72R5lP0 — Cricket 🏏 Lover // Get well soon Bumrah ♥️ (@CricCrazyV) September 3, 2022

5.

Deepak Chahar is best option in place of Avesh khan !

Should be in playing 11 against #Pakistan #INDvsPAK #INDvsPAK2022 @BCCI @cricketaakash — DEWANG JAWAR🇮🇳 (@the_Jawars) September 4, 2022

Apart from Jadeja, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are also missing the Asia Cup for India. As per Dravid, the current situation doesn’t stop them from using this tournament as an opportunity to build and grow the team for the World Cup.