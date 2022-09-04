Dubai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted again at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday during India’s Super Four game at the Asia Cup against Pakistan. It was ironic that even when Urvashi came to watch the India-Pakistan game last Sunday Pant did not get in the playing XI. Even today, Pant has not got to feature in the XI despite being considered as the No. 1 keeper. This comes when Urvashi has made allegations that Pant has been trying to get in touch with her.Also Read - LIVE Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: PAK Edge IND In a Final Over Thriller

Once Urvashi was spotted at the stadium, Twitterverse went overboard with hilarious memes:

Urvashi rautela again in stand 🥵😂

Now only want Rishabh pant on the crease #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/4R6ZbaxZos — Rishabh pant fan club (@rishabpantclub) September 4, 2022

Rishabh pant in his next interview:

“I won’t take name but Ms. UR have attended many matches just to see me even when she doesn’t watch cricket at all”#INDvsPAK #Rishabpant #UrvashiRautela #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fb5xENu2K8 — Sharad Sharma (@shyguysharad) August 28, 2022

What happened if after Rishabh Pant’s dismissal the cameraman shows Urvashi Rautela on screen cheering 🤣🤣🤣#INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 — DOPAMINDIAN ™ (@Shuklaji_in) September 4, 2022

Virat Kohli slammed his second consecutive fifty in as many matches as India posted a competitive 181/7 against Pakistan in the second Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pushed into batting first, Kohli top-scored with 60 off 44 balls, hitting four fours and a six, while running hard between the wickets and was superb against pacers in an innings where India reverted back to its aggressive attacking approach.