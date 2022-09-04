Dubai: It was an all Virat Kohli show in the first innings of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium. The talismanic batter played a level-headed knock (60 off 40) to help India reach 181/7 at the end of 20 overs. The 33-year-old played some of the most exquisite shots in his innings.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant Memes go VIRAL After India Wicketkeeper Does Not Get Picked in Playing XI | VIRAL TWEETS

Virat Kohli remained the top-scorer for India, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 runs each accordingly. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

Avesh Khan was out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.