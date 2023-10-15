Home

Virat Kohli Celebrates India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Win Over Pakistan With Anushka Sharma – WATCH VIDEO

Wives of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer for India against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli was in all smiles after India's win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli celebrated India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with his wife Anushka Sharma at the team hotel on Saturday in Ahmedabad, the video of which went viral on social media. Not only Anushka, wifes of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin were also present at the team hotel to celebrate India’s gigantic victory over arch-rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

