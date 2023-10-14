Home

Virat Kohli Gifts Autographed Jersey To Babar Azam After India Hammer Pakistan IN ODI World Cup 2023- WATCH VIDEO

Although Babar Azam is far behind Virat Kohli as far as statistics are concerned, both batters are considered as best in modern-day cricket.

Virat Kohli gifts Pakistan captain Babar Azam signed jersey after their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday.

New Delhi: Babar Azam had a fanboy moment when the Pakistan captain got an autographed jersey from Virat Kohli after their ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets to register their third win on the trot to rise to the top of the points table. Pakistan suffered their first loss of the competition.

FANBOY MOMENT FOR BABAR AZAM….!! Babar asks for a signed from Virat Kohli and Virat gives it.pic.twitter.com/Caq3GoQoaV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023

Both Kohli and Babar are considered modern-day greats and are great friends off the field. While Babar scored his maiden fifty in ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli was out for mere 16. Earlier, Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86.

It was also India’s eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992. Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 after Rohit opted to field first. Then, riding on Rohit’s knock, India completed the chase in 30.3 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.From 155/2, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

