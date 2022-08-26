New Delhi: Former India cricketer Saba Karim has listed out India’s predicted playing 11 ahead of the marquee match against Pakistan. With the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the squad, the 54-year-old predicts that the squad is well equipped to win the Asia Cup. He also predicted that both KL and Kohli will back in the flow of runs soon adding that it is just a matter 2-3 good practice sessions.Also Read - Ind vs Pak: Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Who Will Open With Rohit Sharma During Asia Cup - Saba Karim Answers

"My top order is captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. And I'm backing experience to do well against a big team like Pakistan and also in an important tournament like Asia Cup. I can understand that Virat Kohli has struggled with form."

"KL Rahul, would love to see him get more runs but I still feel that both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, if they undergo 2-3 good practice sessions, I'm sure they'll get back to form at the right time for India," said Karim on 'Sports Over The Top show' on Sports18.

Karim further remarked that he sees the option of Suryakumar Yadav being used as a floater in India’s playing eleven for the versatility he brings in to the side. Apart from possessing a range of shots against pacers and spinners, Suryakumar can excel in any role, seen from his 117 against England coming at number four or his sparkling 76 against West Indies as an opener.

“Suryakumar Yadav is such a multi-dimensional player, I can keep him as a floater. I can push him up the order, if my two openers bat say till the 7th-8th over, I can push in SKY then. Or in case it is required, I can also push him down the order because he’s such a player who can give me value at whatever number he bats and I’m looking at my 4-5-6 as floaters.”

Karim signed off by stating he would keep Rishabh Pant’s role flexible in the eleven due to his left-handedness, which is a rare scene in India’s right-handed heavy main batting order. “I will in fact keep Rishabh Pant very handy. Because if I feel that I need to push in a left-hander at the top of the order, I can do that as well. But as of now my fixed three positions at the top would be Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.”

Inputs from IANS