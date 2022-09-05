Dubai: Virat Kohli smashed consecutive fifties in the Asia Cup and the latest came against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in a Super Four match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Kohli smashed a brilliant 60 off 44 balls. His innings were laced with four boundaries and a six. Following his return to form, the ex-India captain made a massive revelation where he said MS Dhoni was the only cricketer who called him after he quit Test captaincy.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Equals Record For Most Fifties In T20Is Against Pakistan

In the post-match press conference, Kohli said: "When I left Test captaincy, I got message only from MS Dhoni and nobody else."

Here is the video that is now going viral. Take a look:

The bond between MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli is pure gold. pic.twitter.com/g6pbSRkwp0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2022

Kohli has not hit an international century for more than three years now and hence he was facing a lot of flak on social space. Not just fans, but even plaudits started doubting his abilities during that phase. The video has gone viral and it is the fans of Kohli and Dhoni who have poured love after the revelation.

Meanwhile, for the second time in a week, an India-Pakistan match went down the wire. For the second time in Asia Cup 2022, the outcome of an India-Pakistan match was decided in the final over.

But this time, Pakistan were on the winning side, defeating India by five wickets, with a ball to spare in the second Super Four stage match. In a match, where fortunes swung wildly, left-arm spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a decisive role.

Brief Scores: India 181/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Rohit Sharma 28; Shadab Khan 2/31, Mohammad Nawaz 1/25) lost to Pakistan 182/5 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Mohammad Nawaz 42; Ravi Bishnoi 1/26, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/40) by five wickets