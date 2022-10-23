New Delhi: It required a Virat Kohli special against Pakistan and the fans at the MCG were treated with exactly that as India pipped their arch-rivals Pakistan in a last over thriller by 4-wickets. With 16 required off the final over, the situation got extremely tense with Nawaz bowling the final over, but it was Kohli along with Hardik Pandya as they kept their head stable to take India through.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS After His Historic Innings Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Although, the 33-year-old exclaimed that he was at loss of words but pointed out that he had to back his instincts. Here's what he said"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."

"The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets