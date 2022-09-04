Dubai: Virat Kohli has been facing flak over the last few months, but it seems he is getting his mojo back. On Sunday against Pakistan, Kohli hit his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing Asia Cup. In the Super Four game against Pakistan, Kohli hit a breathtaking 60 off 44 balls to help India post 181 for seven. The former India captain’s knock comprised four boundaries and a six. He brought his fifty up with a six and then kissed the badge on his chest. The gesture from Kohli is winning hearts on social space.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant Memes go VIRAL After India Wicketkeeper Does Not Get Picked in Playing XI | VIRAL TWEETS

#ViratKohli Ab kya kahna chahte hai log.. kya ray hai kohli ke bare me ?? Jo log Kohli ko team se bahar karne ki baat kar rahe the #INDvsPAK2022#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #Kohli pic.twitter.com/NeUa4q1wPk — Prashant Gaurav (@prashantgauravg) September 4, 2022

Kohli’s knock came after the opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul came out all guns blazing in a 54-run opening stand. For Pakistan, spinners Mohammad Nawaz (1-25) and Shadab Khan (2-31) bowled eight overs between themselves and conceded just 56 runs. Pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf had a wicket apiece.

Sharma gave India a rollicking start, dancing down the pitch to lift Shah over cover for four and ended the 10-run opening over with a pulled six over deep mid-wicket. He then elegantly lofted Hasnain for another four over mid-off.

Rahul joined the boundary-hitting party with a brace of sixes off Shah in the third over. A beautiful lofted off-drive went over wide long-off while a flicked loft off the wrists was slammed straight down the ground.

Sharma’s carnage continued as he crunched a drive past cover for four and pulled Rauf on the very next ball over deep mid-wicket for six. Rahul got India’s fifty in 4.2 overs by dancing down the pitch to hammer Nawaz down the ground for four.

Rauf broke the 54-run opening stand in the final over of the powerplay, as Sharma mishit a slower ball to point. India’s second wicket fell on the very first ball post-powerplay as Rahul holed out to long-on off Shadab.

(With IANS inputs)