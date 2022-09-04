Dubai: Deepak Chahar, who is making a comeback to the side for the Asia Cup, was ruled out after he picked up an injury. Kuldeep Sen was named his replacement by the Indian board. Now that Avesh Khan has got a fever and is unlikely to feature in the game against Pakistan, former India opener Aakash Chopra has a valid question. After spotting Deepak Chahar training with the side, Chopra asked why is he not playing.Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India

His tweet read: “India picking only 3 seamers for a tournament in Dubai in August-September was a always a tricky proposition…with Avesh falling ill, the problem is staring in our faces. Deepak Chahar is with the team…can’t they include him in the squad? And play vs Pak today #AsiaCup #IndvPak.” Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Wasim Akram Picks Hardik Pandya as Favourite Indian Cricketer

India picking only 3 seamers for a tournament in Dubai in August-September was a always a tricky proposition…with Avesh falling ill, the problem is staring in our faces. Deepak Chahar is with the team…can’t they include him in the squad? And play vs Pak today #AsiaCup #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2022

Also Read - IND vs PAK: Twitterverse Wants Deepak Chahar In Playing 11 Ahead Of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash, See Tweets

India and Pakistan will meet for the second time on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup in the Super Four stage. India defeated Pakistan on August 28 when the two sides met for their respective opening game in the Asia Cup.

Opening batter KL Rahul who is coming after an injury has not been able to live up to expectations. In the match against Pakistan, he scored a golden duck and played a sluggish knock against Hong Kong.