Asia Cup 2023: India Vs Pakistan Matches Test Character And Personality, Feels Hardik Pandya

India and Pakistan will atleast two games in Asia Cup 2023. A third game is also possible provided they qualify for the final.

Hardik Pandya gives a serious look on his arrival in Colombo on Wednesday for Asia Cup 2023. (Image: SLC)

Chennai: India will face Pakistan atleast twice in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and probably a third time in the final, provided both teams qualfy for the final. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels multiple battles with Pakistan will help the Men in Blue test the character and personality of the players in the team. India start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against the arch-rivals in a Group A encounter on September 2. With India likely to beat Nepal (third team in Group A), both teams will be meeting again in Super 4 stage.

Upon India’s arrival in Colombo on Wednesday, Pandya spoke about the intensity of an Indo-Pak clash. “It’s an event which I’ve seen how it checks your character and personality, and at the same point in time, you can see in how deep waters you can swim. So, for me, all these factors excite me a lot,” he told Star Sports.

“A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing a good team, playing a match against a very good side who has done very well in the recent past.” An India vs Pakistan clash is one of te biggest rivalries in world cricket.

In such encounters, taking calculated decisions mattes and one should not get carried away by emotions, according to Pandya. “We try to keep the outside noise outside and focus on how we can play good cricket. We can’t get too emotional about it because then, certain decisions can be reckless, which I don’t believe in. But, at the same point in time, it’s a mega event.”

The Asia Cup is being played in the ODI format as a dress rehearsal for the ICC World Cup to be played in October-November in India. Highlighting his approach to the format, Pandya stated that a strategic mindset along with situational awareness plays a crucial role.

“It’s just that you have a little more time than what you think. It is a game where you have to adapt, you have to get used to the conditions because the game is going on for 50 overs, and to play, to win against a good side, you have to play a good 100 overs of cricket.

“As a cricketer, for me, my mindset only changes for the fact that I start preparing according to how the ODI format demands, and if the preparation is proper, then I just go out there and read the situation.”

“Half of the time, the situation dictates itself, so you don’t have to use rocket science. You’ve to just watch the game, see, try to understand what’s happening, and maybe take a smarter call,” he signed off.

